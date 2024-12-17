New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday pulled up the government for inadequate infrastructure in several of the existing Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and not filling up vacant posts.

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing expressed concern that only 15 new KVKs have been opened in the last five years in its second report submitted to Parliament.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Presently, 731 KVKs are spread all over the country, with 93 districts having two KVKs each and 121 districts do not have a single KVK, it noted.

"Also, only 15 new KVKs have been opened during the last five years. Besides, there is inadequate infrastructure in several of the existing KVKs, and about 30 per cent of the sanctioned posts are vacant in KVKs across the country," the report said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The committee felt that the reduction in allocation in BE 2024-25 to the Agriculture Extension Division, which works through a network of KVKs, is not a step in the right direction.

"The Committee are of the considered view that there should be at least one KVK with adequate infrastructure and sufficient manpower in each district of the country," the report said.

The Committee recommended the government to take steps to enhance allocation to the Agriculture Extension Division to achieve the desired goal.

About Rs 234.89 crore was allocated for the Division in BE 2024-25 which is less than the allocation of Rs 327 crore made in BE 2023-24 and the actual expenditure of Rs 248.49 crore incurred during the year 2023-24.

Appreciating the government's efforts in developing 286 climate-resilient technologies, the committee said more appropriate steps are required to be taken to promote climate-resilient farming.

The research should focus on the development of location-specific, cost-effective, eco-friendly climate-smart practices and technologies and their dissemination and demonstration on a large scale in the country, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)