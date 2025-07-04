Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Two days after a 16-year-old girl went missing, police on Friday arrested her parents, uncle, and aunt and held a minor in connection with the murder and subsequent burial of the missing teenage girl.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East), Shailendra Lal said on Friday that a complaint had been filed regarding the case by Rakesh Dubey, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur district, on Thursday.

Dubey had expressed suspicions regarding the potential murder of his 16-year-old niece who disappeared on Wednesday. Following the complaint, the police registered a case.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim was allegedly murdered by strangulation for honour following her love affair, which the family disapproved of. The body was buried in a pond," said the officer.

Police recovered the body from the pond in the presence of a magistrate and police officials on Thursday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The arrested individuals include the victim's father Indramani Mishra alias Bhuvar, his wife Moni, uncle Rammani Mishra, and aunt Kanchan. The police also held a minor in the case.

