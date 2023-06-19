New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Private equity firm TPG on Monday divested its entire 2.65 per cent stake in NBFC Shriram Finance for Rs 1,390 crore through open market transactions.

TPG through its affiliate -- TPG India Investments II Inc -- offloaded the shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance Ltd in 18 tranches.

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), DSP MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Norges Bank, Societe Generale ODI and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, among others, were the buyers of the shares of Shriram Finance.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, TPG India Investments II sold a total of 99,18,348 shares, amounting to a 2.65 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,401 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,389.56 crore.

As of the March quarter, TPG India Investments II held more than 99.18 lakh shares, equivalent to a 2.65 per cent stake in Shriram Finance.

On Monday, shares of Shriram Finance jumped 4.89 per cent to close at Rs 1,469.60 per piece on the BSE.

Shriram Finance is a retail NBFC offering credit solutions for commercial vehicles, two-wheeler loans, car loans, gold loans, personal loans and small business loans.

In November 2022, Shriram Group's entities – Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd and Shriram Capital Ltd merged to form Shriram Finance Ltd.

