Latest News | Peugeot-Fiat Chrysler Merger Gets Competition Comm Nod

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Competition Commission has approved the proposed merger between auto majors Peugeot S.A and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

PSA is the holding company of a France-based group which is mainly an original equipment manufacturer and dealer of motor vehicles, passenger cars as well as light commercial vehicles under the brands Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Vauxhall and DS.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 174 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

Headquarterd in London, FCA is a global automotive group engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles, components and production systems.

An official release issued on Thursday said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed merger.

Also Read | RBI Starts Publishing Daily Data on Select Payment Systems Like NEFT, RTGS, UPI and Cash Withdrawals From ATMs.

Both companies have presence in India.

In its notice seeking nod for the merger, the companies provided an assessment of competition with respect to markets for passenger vehicles and for sale of powertrains in India.

While announcing their merger in December 2019, both companies had said the merged entity would be the fourth largest original equipment manufacturer by volume and the third largest by revenue.

"The proposed combination will be an industry leader with the management, capabilities, resources and scale to successfully capitalise on the opportunities presented by the new era in sustainable mobility," the two companies had said in a release in December last year.

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require approval of the CCI, which keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices in the market place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)