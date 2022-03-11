New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Power Finance Corporation on Friday said it has paid Rs 886.97 crore as an interim dividend to the government for the financial year 2021-22.

This is in addition to Rs 333 crore and Rs 370 crore paid as first and second interim dividend, respectively, earlier, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said in a statement.

PFC CMD Ravinder Singh Dhillon presented the interim dividend RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) intimation advice of Rs 886.97 crore to Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy RK Singh in the presence of the Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior ministry and company officials.

The third interim dividend at a rate of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 11, 2022.

"With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to Rs 2,838 crore to its shareholders...for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC," it said.

