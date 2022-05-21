New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21.

The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.

The board of the company has also declared interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per share for financial year 2021-22.

