New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) PHF Leasing Ltd, a deposit accepting NBFC, on Tuesday said the company is targeting to hire another 200 people across sectors over the next two quarters, keeping up with its growth plans and new office openings.

The Jalandhar-headquartered NBFC has over 400 employees.

PHF Leasing is a category 'A' Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India since 1998.

"In the immediate future, we hope to increase our staff strength substantially and PHF will become a force to reckon with in our areas of operations. We hope to recruit around 200 people across all functions by September/October of this year," said Shalya Gupta, CEO, PHF Leasing Ltd.

The company has clocked over 100 per cent growth over the last three years, by opening new segments, like loan against property and new geographies.

The NBFC has presence in several states, including, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh.

