Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) The Philippines' decision to offer visa-free entry for Indians is a positive move to trigger greater interest in the country as a holiday destination, experts said on Thursday.

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration has recently introduced a visa-free stay in the country for up to 14 days for Indian passport holders.

"Indian travellers are increasingly prioritising convenience and ease of travel, and visa-free access is a key factor influencing destination choice. The Philippines' move to offer visa-free entry to Indians is a strong step that will likely spark greater interest in the country as a holiday destination," ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai told PTI.

There was a clear surge in travel searches for visa-free destinations in the last one year, with countries like Malaysia, Kenya, and Thailand witnessing an 80-100 per cent spike post-implementation of similar policies, he added.

"We anticipate a similar rise in demand for the Philippines, particularly among young, budget-conscious travellers looking for tropical getaways," he noted.

MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said the high-spending Indian traveller continues to be a focus for global tourism boards.

"In the recent past, multiple countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam have leveraged simplified visa policies to boost inbound tourism from India. While the Philippines' recent initiative to offer visa-free entry for up to 14 days is a positive step, the real potential will be unlocked with the introduction of direct flight connectivity from India.

"Combining easy visa access, direct flights, affordability, and diverse attractions are key to attracting Indian tourists," he added.

Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said the Philippines' announcement of visa-free entry for Indian nationals is a strategic move aimed at unlocking the potential of India's powerful and rapidly growing outbound market.

"As a fresh and emerging hotspot in the short to mid-haul Southeast Asian corridor, the Philippines represents an attractive product and price proposition for Indian travellers seeking diverse, immersive experiences - be it Leisure, MICE or BLeisure segments," he added.

SOTC Travel President and Country Head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said this visa-free access will create a significant strategic advantage for the Philippines- a yet underleveraged destination and we see potential, especially for travel-hungry young India's millennials, GenZ, couples, working professionals and groups of friends and MICE segment.

"Our recent India Holiday Report 2025 reiterates that simplified visa processes and easy access are key drivers in India's outbound story with 44 per cent of respondents more likely to visit countries, offering simplified visa processes like visa-free, e-visa or visa-on-arrival options," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)