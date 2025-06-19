Amethi (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A man died and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Ram Nawaz (40), a resident of Gadehri village was riding a motorcycle with a companion when a speeding pickup collided with them at Ambedkar Chauraha.

Both men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Shukul Bazaar.

Due to the critical condition of Ram Nawaz, he was referred to the district hospital in Gauriganj, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Shukul Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Abhinesh Kumar said the body has been sent for postmortem and legal proceedings in the case are underway.

