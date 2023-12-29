Amritsar (Punjab), Dec 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday said schoolchildren playing the roles of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh in plays during 'Veer Bal Diwas' events was against Sikh principles and traditions.

The Centre announced last year that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons and various events were organised on the occasion this year.

In a statement, the SGPC said it has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the Ministries of Education, Culture and Minority Affairs of Government of India in the matter.

According to the statement, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that "any such anti-Sikh act cannot be accepted".

Dhami said that any act against Sikh principles, customs, traditions and values hurts the Sikh sentiments and pointed out that objections are coming from the Sikh community about the acts of playing roles of the 'Sahibzadas' in physical form "under the instructions of the central government regarding 'Veer Bal Diwas' in educational institutions in various states".

