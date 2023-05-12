New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Plutus Wealth Management on Friday bought shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises for Rs 120 crore through an open market transaction.

Mumbai-based Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is a media and entertainment company.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plutus acquired 65 lakh shares of ZEEL.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 184.63 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 120 crore.

However, seller(s) of the shares could not be identified.

On Friday, shares of ZEEL fell 2.86 per cent to close at Rs 186.60 per piece on the NSE.

