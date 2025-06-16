New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with The Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) to launch the comprehensive salary saving scheme featuring enhanced accidental insurance coverage of Rs 1.25 crore for SCCL employees.

The agreement was signed in Hyderabad in the presence of PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra and other senior officials from both organisations, the bank said in a statement.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

This marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive financial protection to coal mining workers and their families, it said.

"This agreement with SCCL will serve as a model for other sectors. The customised scheme is now effective for SCCL employees, and we are committed to extend similar comprehensive coverage to other industries soon," Chandra said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As per the agreement, account holders would get up to Rs 5 lakh for two dependent children (aged up to 25 years) for college and higher studies, available for up to three years, it said.

The bank would offer a maximum Rs 10 lakh per daughter for marriage of up to two daughters (aged 18-25 years), it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)