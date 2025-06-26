Jamshedpur, Jun 26 ((PTI) Ten miscreants allegedly involved in snatching, extortion, murder and terrorising people were arrested from Sidgora area here, a police officer said on Thursday.

Receiving repeated complaints about stunt biking by a group of youths, Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum, Piyush Pandey directed Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish to form a police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ 1) Bhola Prasad Singh to investigate and initiate necessary action against them.

Addressing a press conference here, Sivashish said the district administration has launched a massive drive against miscreants stunt on motorcycle in and around Sidgora police station limit on receiving inputs that they were also indulging in criminal offences.

In the course of the drive on June 25th and 26th, Officer-in-Charge of Sidgora police station Gulam Rabbani identified 10 stunt bikers and apprehended them, the SP said.

Police have seized a country-made pistol with two live cartridges, a stolen car and a mobile phone following the search.

The modus operandi of the arrested persons was to target women on foot and snatch their chains and mobiles. They also indulged in murder, burglary and extortion, a police officer said.

Of the ten arrested, four had criminal antecedents.

All arrested persons are residents of Sidgora police station limit, barring one who was a resident of Burmamines police station here, the SP added.

