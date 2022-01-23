Mangaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary said he will lead a procession from Kankanady Garodi to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple in the city carrying a photo of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on republic day.

In a video message, Poojary said the act of the Union government in denying permission for the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala government for the republic day parade in Delhi is 'condemnable.'

All followers of the Guru should come out against the decision of the Centre irrespective of party affiliations, caste or religion, he said.

Poojary said that various organisations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will take out a procession of Sree Narayana Guru's tableau in all the taluks on January 26. He also called upon all Sree Narayana Guru Sanghas to organise special pujas and spread the message of Guru on the day.

He said the republic day should be turned into an opportunity to prove the self-respect of the followers of Sree Naryayana Guru.

