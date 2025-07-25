New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Poonawalla Fincorp on Friday reported 78.4 per cent decline in June quarter net profit at Rs 63 crore, on higher expenditure.

The non-banking financial company had a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

In a regulatory filing, Poonawalla Fincorp said its total income rose to Rs 1,314 crore in the quarter from Rs 996 crore a year ago. Total expenses more than doubled to Rs 1,231 crore from Rs 606 crore.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed at Rs 413.50 apiece , down 4.34 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

