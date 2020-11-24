Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Inland fish culture holds huge potential and clustered models need to be developed to support this growth, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said on Tuesday,

The Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana which has been announced will enhance fish production to 220 lakh metric tonne with an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years, a CII statement said.

Under this scheme, 30 per cent subsidies will be provided to the general category investors and 60 per cent subsidy will be given to SC, ST category investors, he said.

Japan was looking forward to investing in the fish feed industries in India, Japanese Consul General, Nakamura Yutaka said at the opening session of Fish Mart-- a seven-day virtual session.

Odisha Fisheries minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the state was targeting a five-fold growth of Rs 20,000 crore export over the next few years.

The COVID-10 pandemic had impacted shrimp exports from the country, a senior marine Products Export Development Authority official said.

