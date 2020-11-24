PUBG Mobile Global Championship is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament in the world. This year's PUBG Mobile Global competition is the second global event that India will be missing out on. Yes, you read it right. This is because of the ban on Indian players by Tencent. According to the reports, When India gets its version of PUBG only then it can take part in the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament in the world. The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 aka PMCG 2020 has an overall prize pool of $20,00,000. The league stage winner will get $7,69,000 whereas the league finals take the remaining $12,31,000. PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 can be watched on PUBG Movile esports channels on Twitch, YouTube & Facebook on November 24, 11 am GMT & will go on till January 2021. Interested users can also watch the live streaming by clicking on the below-embedded video. PUBG Mobile India Likely to Be Launched Under PUBG India Pvt Ltd, Registrations Open via TapTap App.

Prize of 2 Million dollars makes this game the biggest PUBG Mobile competition. The tournament is live now with all the slots filled. This competition consists of 24 teams and among these teams, the most number of participants represent from Thailand & the 2nd highest from Nepal.

Welcome to the 2020 #PMGC! @JKaplan will be your host as we bring you the coverage from the ESL's PUBG MOBILE Esports Studio in Katowice, Poland! #WeOnTop Tune in to the broadcast: 📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q 📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r 📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/Px86oSZ20d — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 24, 2020

Last year, India topped the highest number of teams that participated in the PCMO Fall Split & Global Finals. Chinese teams have made it to the competition but India, the world's 18 percent of the population is missing in this tournament. Indian teams have been left out because PUBG Mobile India game has not been re-launched in the country yet. The game was expected to make a comeback last week, but still, there is no official announcement from the company yet. However, coming back to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, there will be Weekdays play & Super Weekend play. The results of Super Weekend play will provide crucial championship points based on which 16 teams will be decided in the PMCG finals.

