New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) With more Indians coming online, the potential of them being exposed to online gaming platform with harmful information has also increased, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is aware of the possible risks and challenges associated with online games that have such information.

Also Read | Air Passengers May Soon Not Be Required To Take Out Electronic Devices From Hand Baggage at Airports for Scanning: BCAS.

"With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed to online game, offered by online gaming platform intermediaries including online games that have information that is harmful or violates any law, has also increased," he said.

The minister said that the government has come up with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 which cast specific obligation on intermediaries, including intermediaries offering online games, to observe diligence.

Also Read | Government Job Data: More Than 3.77 Lakh Candidates Selected for Govt Jobs by UPSC, SSC and RRBs in Last Five Years, Says Centre.

He said that the rules provides that if intermediaries fail to observe diligence, they shall no longer be exempt from their liability under law for third-party information or data or communication link hosted by them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)