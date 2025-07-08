New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd on Tuesday announced securing new orders worth over Rs 2.59 crore from a private entity.

The new order involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of ELV raceways and cable tray work at the Udaipur Air Terminal, the company said in a statement.

The project is slated for completion within six months from the contract's effective date. With this addition, the total cumulative value of contracts awarded for the Udaipur Air Terminal project now stands at Rs 56.36 crore.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) offers services in the field of electrical engineering.

