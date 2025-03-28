New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Powergrid on Friday said its board has approved an investment proposal worth Rs 673 crore.

The decision was taken by the board at its meeting on Friday.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

"Board of Directors has considered and approved the 'Investment approval for procurement of 06 nos. of 397 MVA Converter Transformer for Talcher-Kolar' HVDC link under Additional Capital Expenditure 2024-29 tariff block at an estimated cost of Rs 673.08 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by September, 2027," the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)