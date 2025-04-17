New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Powergrid on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary POWERGRID Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd has been commissioned.

The subsidiary was secured through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, Powergrid said in a regulatory filing.

POWERGRID Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited has been completely commissioned with effect from March 26, 2025.

