Shimla, Apr 19 (PTI) Granting additional time to Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and Sanjauli Mosque Committee to present the revenue records of the mosque, Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 3.

The Commissioner's Court also directed the Waqf Board and the committee to expedite the demolition work of the walls of the third and fourth floors of Sanjauli mosque.

Also Read | What Are Tardigrades or Water Bears? All About Micro-Animals Likely To Be Sent to ISS by ISRO With Axiom-4 Mission.

The Commissioner's Court said the records have to be presented on the said date as the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the commissioner's court to resolve the case by May 8.

The hearing of the case will be held every day if the board and the committee fail to provide the revenue records on May 3.

Also Read | Why Raj Thackeray Left Shiv Sena to Form MNS in 2005? As Thackeray Cousins Hint at Possible Reunion Over ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row, Let’s Look Back at What Caused Fallout Between Family 2 Decades Ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)