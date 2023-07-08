Mangaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government will take adequate measures on a priority basis to find a permanent solution to prevent sea erosion in the coastal areas, state Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after visiting the erosion-hit areas in at Padubidri beach in Udupi district, Hebbalkar, who is also district-in-charge minister, said central assistance will be sought to find a solution to the problem.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Two Children Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in Bhangor.

On the havoc caused by the incessant rains in the district, the minister said officials have been directed to provide all facilities for people in rain-hit areas. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each is being provided to the families of those who died in rain-related mishaps, she said.

The deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police have been instructed to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent further loss of lives. The compensation amount for people who lost their houses and cattle will also be distributed soon, she said.

Also Read | Leqembi, First Alzheimer’s Drug Proven to Slow the Disease’s Progression, Gets Full FDA Approval in US, Medicare Will Now Pay for It.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, DC M Kurma Rao, zilla panchayat CEO H Prasanna and SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)