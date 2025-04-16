Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) A project to save the Sawangi canal in Nagpur has improved fertility of around 400 hectares of land and benefited 200 families by providing them with drinking water and an uninterrupted supply of the critical resource for irrigation and livestock.

The project which began in February 2024 has now been completed with the widening and deepening of 4.11-km canal stretch spanning from ridge to valley, improving groundwater levels and the standard of living for farmers, livestock and wildlife in the area.

The project aimed at addressing the scarcity of water in the area was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme initiated by logistics conglomerate Allcargo Group's arm Avashya Foundation in collaboration with Sadbhavana Gramin Vikas Sanstha and Purti Sinchan Samruddhi Kalyankari Sanstha.

Following the Tamaswada pattern of water conservation, the project focussed on desilting and restoration of the canal to ensure optimal water storage and prevention of soil erosion, Allcargo Group said in a statement.

It further said the Sawangi Canal Project created 1,00,000 cubic metres of surface water storage and contributed 2,25,000 cubic metres of ground water annually.

"The project enriched 400 hectares of agricultural land, benefited 200 families by providing drinking water, water for cattle and protective irrigation for kharif, rabi crops and vegetables. Overall, the project will support agricultural and other activities of over 1,200 farmers and indirectly support over 3,000 farmers and their family members," it added.

Appreciating the initiative, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is also the member of parliament from Nagpur constituency, said that the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra needs more such initiatives to help prevent farmer suicides. "I appreciate the initiative's role in uplifting the lives of farmers and extend best wishes for the project's continued success and lasting impact in the years ahead".

Allcargo Group founder and chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty said, "We are pleased to play a part in addressing the water scarcity in Vidarbha region and flourishing the rural economy. Restoring water sources along with strengthening groundwater reserves will revive rivers, wetlands, and forests."

