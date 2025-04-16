Mumbai, April 16: Wondering where to find the Shillong Teer Results for today, April 16, 2025? The much-awaited winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced soon. As always, the games are played in two rounds, and the outcomes will be available in the Shillong Teer Result Chart online. Enthusiasts can check results at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms will display the latest Shillong Teer results for both Round 1 and Round 2.

The Shillong Teer game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), continues to be a cultural phenomenon in Meghalaya. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the archery-based lottery is both thrilling and deeply rooted in tradition. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day, with results announced online shortly after. With players betting on numbers from 0 to 99, the final digits are determined by the arrows that hit the target. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest Shillong Teer Results and updates from today’s draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for April 16, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, will be announced online shortly after the games conclude. To access the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms update the results daily and display separate scores for each round under the title "Shillong Teer Result for April 16, 2025." Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below for all game categories. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game legally played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong and attracts thousands of daily participants. In this unique format, skilled archers shoot a fixed number of arrows in two rounds, and the winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, hoping to match the outcome. Regulated under state law, Shillong Teer is a government-authorised game blending culture, skill, and luck.

