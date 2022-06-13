New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Monday said its promoters have no intention to exit the business.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its promoters are focused on strengthening the Metropolis brand, although it continuously keeps exploring various strategic options/investment opportunities.

"The company, its promoters and management team are committed to operating Metropolis Healthcare Ltd with the highest standards of medical science, stakeholder trust and customer engagement," the company said.

Clarifying on media reports that the promoters have initiated a formal process to sell part of their stake, Metropolis said the "promoters have no intention to exit the business and are focused on strengthening the Metropolis Brand".

The company further said any step taken by the promoters and management team will be in the view of the long-term growth prospects of the company and the best interest of all stakeholders.

"We are conscious of our disclosure requirement, and we do not have anything concrete at this point of time to notify to stock exchanges," the diagnostics firm noted.

The Mumbai-based company owns a chain of diagnostic centres across India, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

