New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 45.60 crore for the June quarter on the back of decreasing expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.56 crore in same quarter a year ago.

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2021 Celeb-Inspired Look: Nora Fatehi in Gorgeous Studded Saree Is All The Inspiration You Need This Festive Season.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 254 crore as against Rs 298 crore in Q1 FY21 as interest income declined.

The company earned interest income of Rs 245 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 290 crore in the year-ago period, PFS said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 2 Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon India, Check Offers Here.

Total expenses of the power sector NBFC stood at Rs 193 crore in April-June period of 2021-22, as against Rs 256 crore earlier.

Stock of PFS closed 4.02 per cent up at Rs 20.70 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)