Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) The Punjab government is set to introduce public mining sites to ensure that sand and gravel are available at reasonable rates for common people.

"On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Mining Department is all set to introduce public mining sites in the state to ensure that sand and gravel are available at reasonable rates to the general public," said an official statement here on Monday.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

Mining and Geology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that "these sites will help in checking any malpractice to jack up the prices of sand and truly give the freedom of choice to the common man to buy sand from the source of his choice and at the price of his choice".

The Minister added that the Chief Minister would shortly announce details of all such sites in various districts in the state.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Affordable Housing Demand Down by 26% in 2022, Reveals ANAROCK's Consumer Sentiment Survey.

"The first public mining site would be inaugurated soon," he said.

He said that the mining department will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the commitment made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide affordable sand to the people of the state.

Giving details, the minister said that the public mining site would be a mine where any person, requiring sand for his personal use, can purchase it by paying only Rs 5.50 per square feet.

Such a person would be required to get his own transport vehicle along with labour to extract the required quantity of sand from the site.

No heavy earth moving machine or any other similar form of mechanical mining would be allowed in any public mining site nor would any contractors be allowed to mine in it. Government officials would be present on the site to collect the sale price and issue a proper receipt against it, he said.

Transporters, crusher owners and miners have been cautioned against overcharging and Deputy Commissioners have been asked to depute teams to randomly call up the consumers to inquire about the rate paid by them for sand or gravel, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)