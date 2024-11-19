Sangrur, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged newly elected 'panchs' of Sangrur district to act as catalysts in transforming their villages into "modern development hubs."

Addressing a gathering before administering the oath of office to the newly elected 'panchs', the chief minister emphasised that panchayats should prioritise the development of their villages to enable the state government to begin the necessary work.

Mann stated that the panchayats must pass resolutions for the holistic development of villages, assuring that the state government would leave no stone unturned in supporting them.

He encouraged the newly elected panchs to take bold steps that could transform their villages into "development hubs" while ensuring the progress and prosperity of the villagers.

"The gram panchayats are the foundation of our democratic setup and today is a historic moment as the elected ‘panchs' are being administered the oath," Mann said.

"These 'panchs' have been elected by the people and today such functions are being held in 19 districts across the state," he added.

Notably, 10,031 newly elected 'sarpanchs' from across the state were administered the oath at a function held in Ludhiana on November 8. The panchayat elections took place last month.

Mann remarked that it is a privilege for any leader to be elected, as it reflects the truth and faith the people have in them.

The Chief Minister assured the newly elected panchs that there would be no shortage of funds for development work in their villages.

He also mentioned that the state government is setting up rural libraries, which will serve as a catalyst for growth and prosperity. This initiative aims to promote reading habits among the youth of the state, he said.

Mann urged the villages to pass resolutions for establishing more such libraries, noting that this step would empower the youth and make them active participants in the socio-economic development of the state.

The CM asked the 'panchs' to treat every resident of their villages equally and to make decisions impartially.

He stressed the importance of eliminating groupism in villages, calling it unfortunate that many development projects are hindered by widespread factionalism.

Mann also encouraged the 'panchs' to take a proactive role in transforming their villages by starting a campaign to plant more trees.

Additionally, he asked the 'panchs' to hold gram panchayats in their respective villages to ensure that all decisions are made transparently and in full public view.

Decisions regarding the development of villages should be made in gram sabhas to ensure the judicious utilization of funds, he said.

"If panchayats perform their duties well, they can transform the destiny of the common people and their villages,” he asserted.

