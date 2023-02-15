Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a review meeting with all the departments for the upcoming investment summit on February 23 and 24 in Mohali.

Chairing a meeting here, the Chief Minister asked the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the mega event in which industrial tycoons from across the globe will take part, according to a release.

Mann also discussed the broad contours of the technical sessions to be held on various topics during the Invest Punjab Summit.

He said the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state.

The chief minister also asked concerned officials to make optimum use of this healthy platform to project Punjab as the preferred investment destination among the domestic and global investors.

He also asked the officers to make elaborate arrangements for one-on-one interaction of the leading entrepreneurs from the state with the delegates participating in the summit from the country and abroad.

This will help in further exploring possibilities of technical collaboration as well as technological transfer of know-how to set up industrial units in different sectors, Mann said.

The 'Brand Punjab' must be duly showcased before the global industry coming to the state for participating in the 'Invest Punjab Summit', he added.

The summit will go a long way to showcase the vast potential of the state in the industrial sector to the world, he said, adding that it is the need of hour to make the state an industrial hub of the country for giving fillip to economic activity and generating employment for the youth.

