Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday lashed out at SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, accusing him of trying to "mislead people with baseless propaganda" against the AAP government.

The chief minister's reaction came after Majithia consistently attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

Mann slammed Majithia for allegedly politicizing the Amritsar blast incident in which a man died after trying to retrieve the explosive material.

"Majithia questions law and order. But who is he to speak? During your regime, an SHO was shot while trying to protect the honour of his daughter, and slogans of 'Majithia Zindabad' were raised. Have you forgotten this," he asked.

The CM reminded people of the Nabha jailbreak incident during the erstwhile Akali regime and questioned the accountability of leaders like Majithia.

In an official statement, Mann alleged that Akali leaders "enabled drug mafias and gangsters, flooding Punjab with drugs and crime".

"Whenever drug smugglers or mafias are caught, their connections inevitably lead back to Akali leaders," Mann alleged.

"Majithia represents a legacy where the poor were jailed for standing up, while the powerful looted Punjab without consequence," he claimed.

"The Akali Dal built an empire of corruption, allowing unchecked gangsters and smugglers to thrive. Now, they try to posture as saviours of Punjab. The people will no longer buy into their lies," he said.

"Unlike Majithia, who thinks only of his personal benefits, my government is committed to policies that prioritize Punjab's common people. We will never sign off on any policy that harms Punjab or its people," Mann said.

The CM also hit out at Majithia's "hypocrisy" in calling for law and order reforms.

"Under Badals and Majithia's leadership, Akali Dal became a symbol of lawlessness and greed. They are responsible for throwing Punjab into the quagmire of drugs and crime," Mann further alleged.

"Every election, I have declared my assets. My wealth has consistently reduced because I serve Punjab, not myself. Can Majithia say the same," Mann asked.

The CM issued a warning to leaders who indulge in corrupt practices.

"Those who exploit the poor and rob Punjab will face justice. No amount of wealth can shield you from the consequences of your actions. Remember, the prayers of the poor and honest always reach God, and their curses are unstoppable," he stated.

