Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Sunday came out in support of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is facing criticism over casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his latest movie "Sardaar Ji 3".

The leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly said a call by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to revoke Dosanjh's Indian citizenship over the issue is not only unreasonable but also completely unjustified.

"Dosanjh is a celebrated Indian artist who has made all of us proud on the global stage. He has taken Indian and Punjabi culture to Coachella and represented our heritage at the Met Gala? event that are prestigious platforms followed worldwide," said Bajwa in a statement.

He emphasized that such international representation should be applauded, not questioned.

"It is Indian investors who finance these creative ventures and it is the people of Punjab and India who earn livelihoods and recognition through them," he added.

"Attacking our own talent, especially someone who has consistently showcased India's rich cultural tapestry globally, is not just unfair,? it is regressive," said the Qadian MLA.

The Congress leader further stated that artistic collaborations should not be politicized in this manner.

"In a diverse and democratic society, creative freedom and cross-border artistic cooperation are important. Let us not allow misplaced outrage to undermine the immense contribution of Indian artists like Diljit Dosanjh," Bajwa said.

A row has erupted over the casting of Pakistani actor Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3", which was released abroad.

Many social media users have called for a ban on the Punjabi actor-musician, while trade unions like the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the FWICE have criticised Dosanjh for collaborating with Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Dosanjh had said when he signed the movie, there was no trouble between India and Pakistan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, the Indian armed forces carried out strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in an operation codenamed Operation Sindoor.

On Saturday, BJP leader and actor Hobby Dhaliwal extended support to Dosanjh, saying he is not just an artist, but a globally respected face of Punjabi culture.

"At a time of national tension, attempts are being made to defame him with baseless allegations. This is unfortunate and condemnable," he said.

Dhaliwal said the film in question was shot well before the Pahalgam incident, during a time when cultural exchanges between both nations were common. The shoot was conducted fully within legal norms and involved several actors, not just Dosanjh.

Dhaliwal expressed regret that certain elements are now demanding cancellation of his citizenship and a ban on his films,? a demand that is not only unjustified but politically motivated and entirely baseless.

