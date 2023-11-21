Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Farmers, led by Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba), blocked a stretch of a highway in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, demanding an increase in sugarcane prices.

Farmer leader Balwinder Singh said they were forced to take to roads since the state government has still not announced sugarcane prices. The protesters said that sugarcane crushing has also not started yet.

They said that the state government had promised to resolve their issues by calling a meeting on November 16 but it was cancelled. The farmers said they will not lift their protest till their demands are met.

The protest affected the movement of vehicles, causing inconvenience to commuters.

