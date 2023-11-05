Sunam (Sangrur), Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday said his government is committed towards the holistic development of the youths in the state and has taken unprecedented steps to provide jobs to them.

Addressing a gathering after presiding over a youth festival here, he said the state government is leaving no stone unturned for the well-being of the youths.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Several endeavours have been made in the state to channelise the unbounded energy of the youths, Mann said, adding that unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to them.

These initiatives will continue in the days to come for which the state government has already prepared a blueprint, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The state government is helping the youths realise their dreams. Every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of the youths, he said.

Recalling his college days, Mann said youth festivals act as a platform for grooming the overall personality of the youth.

These youth festivals have helped him to excel in life as an artist and now as a politician, the chief minister said, adding that youth must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development.

He exhorted the youths to believe in hard work as the sole key to success.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)