Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday reviewed the arrangements of coal and power ahead of the paddy sowing season in the state.

He directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to generate maximum electricity from all sources and ensure regular supply during the season.

The minister asked senior officials to make necessary arrangements so that farmers get power supply as per stipulated time schedule.

The power minister held a meeting with principal secretary, Power, Tejvir Singh; PSPCL's CMD Baldev Singh Sran, director distribution DPS Grewal and other officials.

According to an official statement, Singh reviewed the arrangements of coal and power and directed PSPCL to ensure regular power supply to the agriculture sector as per the schedule notified by the government.

He also appealed to the farmers to adopt direct sowing technique in order to save ground water and avail the subsidy of Rs 1,500 per acre being provided by the state government.

The minister, while giving instructions to control the menace of power theft, also exhorted the officers to synergise their efforts to ensure regular and uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers.

