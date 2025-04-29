Bilaspur (HP), Apr 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old Punjab resident has been arrested here with 55.6 grams of 'chitta' or adulterated heroin, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Armaan, a resident of Ferozpur Cantonment in Punjab.

Police said a team was on routine patrolling when they spotted a man near Thapna tunnel trying to get a lift on Monday night. When the police team quizzed him, the man tried to flee. He also threw out the contraband from his pocket.

The accused was apprehended by the police, who also recovered the chitta he tried to discard on the roadside.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said a case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

