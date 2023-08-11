New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out on upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download.

Total income rose to Rs 335.81 crore during the April-June period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 297.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses increased to Rs 362.84 crore from Rs 249.34 crore during the period under review, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

Also Read | Delhi Gas Leak Incident: 24 Students of MCD School Hospitalised After Gas Leakage in Naraina.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)