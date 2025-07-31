New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Eleven listed hospital chains and two major unlisted players are expected to add around 14,500 beds by FY2027, entailing capital expenditure of around Rs 32,000 crore, rating agency Icra said on Thursday.

The industry is projected to maintain strong occupancy levels of 62-64 per cent, record a 6-8 per cent growth in average revenue per occupied bed, and sustain healthy operating profit margins of 22 to 24 per cent, it said.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

This performance is further supported by structural factors such as increasing market share for organised players, greater insurance penetration, and a rising burden of non-communicable diseases, it added.

"Given the strong operating metrics and demand outlook, the industry players have announced sizeable capital expenditure (capex) plans for the medium term. Eleven listed hospital players and two large, unlisted players are cumulatively expected to add around 14,500 beds over FY2026 and FY2027 at a total capex of around Rs 30,000-32,000 crore," Icra said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

This translates to around 26 per cent of their existing bed capacity at the end of FY2025, it added.

These bed additions are expected to be across metros, tier-II and tier-III cities, with significant additions in tier-II cities like Nagpur, Lucknow and Coimbatore to cater to the unmet demand in these regions, Icra said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)