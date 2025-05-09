New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes remained largely unaffected and continue to deliver in regions affected by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

A quick check for several locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan showed that services remain unaffected.

Queries sent to the platforms did not elicit any response.

As hostilities increase, citizens are being seen hoarding essentials and cash, fearing a lockdown-like situation.

The platforms are seeing heavy demand for certain items in the states bordering Pakistan.

The apps are notifying users about the timelines until which deliveries will be available.

"We'll be delivering only till 9 PM today. Please plan your purchases accordingly," the Blinkit app showed in certain regions.

"There is an increase in sales in those markets, however, it is for FMCG, mainly food items," V-Mart Managing Director Lalit Agarwal told PTI.

Several towns in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab enforced blackouts after Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".

These had led to a fear of escalation in tension and panic buying.

However, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged people not to pay heed to rumours about the need to hoard essential items, saying the country has more than enough stock of all essential goods.

"In certain parts of the country, rumours are spreading, causing people to rush to collect essential food items and other daily necessities," he said on Thursday.

The minister had categorically said, "We have more than enough stock of everything required across the country".

"Our stock is many times larger than what is needed, and there is absolutely no reason for anyone to rush to the markets in any part of the country," the minister asserted.

Several oil companies have also assured that India has ample stocks of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG, and there is no need for panic buying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)