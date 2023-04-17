New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Union power minister R K Singh on Monday inaugurated POWERGRID Vishram Sadan, which would provide boarding and lodging facility to attendants of patients getting treatment in the premises of SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

"POWERGRID Vishram Sadan was inaugurated through video conference by R K Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy," a statement by Power Grid Corporation said.

Also Read | PwC India Announces To Invest Over Rs 600 Crore Towards Growth, Development and Wellbeing of Its Employees.

Ranjanben Bhatt, Member of Parliament, Vadodara, Keyurbhai Rokadiya, MLA, Nileshbhai Rathod, Mayor, Vadodara and K Sreekant, CMD, Power Grid Corporation, were also present on the occasion.

Singh lauded the efforts of POWERGRID and said, "Poor people from far-flung areas will be benefited from this POWERGRID Vishram Sadan."

Also Read | Layoffs in 2023: Around 50% of Indian Workers Don't Plan To Change Jobs Amid Hiring Slowdown.

He also talked about the strong power scenario in the country and the commendable efforts made by the government to provide affordable power to the common man.

Built at a cost of about Rs 15 crore, this 6-storey Vishram Sadan has 235 beds. The 55 rooms of this Sadan are equipped with all necessary facilities and are capable of providing maximum possible comfort to the relatives of the patients.

POWERGRID as a responsible corporate citizen has built similar Vishram Sadans at AIIMS, New Delhi, IGIMS, Patna, DMCH Darbhanga, KGMU Lucknow, for the benefit of the masses.

Such Vishram Sadans are also being constructed by POWERGRID at Ranchi, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

POWERGRID has played an important role in the field of rural development, education, healthcare, skill development, environment, drinking water, water conservation and sanitation by contributing to economic and social development across the country with its CSR initiatives costing about Rs 1,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)