Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said power companies in the state have a debt of about 90,000 crore and a large portion of the budget is going towards repaying this debt.

He said the state has immense natural resources in the field of renewable energy.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

"With proper policy formulation and implementation in this area, the Energy Department can generate resources and employment on a large scale for the development and bright future of the state," Sharma said.

He said self-reliance in energy production is very important to provide relief to the common people through various public welfare schemes.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Energy Department at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

He directed the officials to prepare a road map for the future keeping in mind the energy needs of the state. The focus of the department should be on giving real and concrete results instead of manipulation of data, he said.

The chief minister said it should be ensured that the common people get uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates. "This period is very important for the farmers for the rabi crop. They should get uninterrupted power supply," he said.

Sharma said the supply from Chhattisgarh-based coal mines, allotted to Rajasthan, was disrupted in the last few years due to various reasons. Now, with better coordination, the state will not have any problem in supplying coal, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)