Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday called for the development of high-quality varieties of crops under agricultural education according to the climate of the particular region.

Mishra also emphasized on working with interest on research projects that can give farmers maximum benefits.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee Year of Sri Karan Narendra Agricultural College, Jobner in Jaipur through video conference, he also expressed the need to start new courses in agricultural management to engage more students in the agriculture sector.

"We should not only adopt foreign projects, but also try to take more production of crops according to our climate, soil fertility and irrigation water availability,” a release quoting him said.

He also called for greater inclusion of Indian thought and vision in agricultural research. Mishra said that ancient Indian texts contain important information related to agriculture and the farmers here also have unique experience related to farming.

"Including all this, students should work on such research projects which can accelerate agricultural development according to Indian culture," he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan has been reeling under famine and drought due to water scarcity and despite these challenges; new dimensions of development have been established in the agriculture sector in the state.

He said that along with the establishment of five agricultural universities, a large number of agricultural colleges have been opened in the state.

Gehlot said that the agricultural universities of the state would have to pay special attention to research works as well as teaching, and would have to ensure that the farmers get the benefit of research works.

Agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria also addressed the function.

