Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) To promote protected cultivation in Rajasthan, 60,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 1,000 crore in next two years for greenhouses, shade houses, low tunnels and plastic mulching.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the grant proposal to strengthen farmers.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, a grant of Rs 501 crore will be given to 30,000 farmers. Of this, Rs 444.43 crore will be borne from the Farmers Welfare Fund. Along with this, Rs 56 crore (state share 22.75 crore) will be borne from the National Horticulture Mission / National Agricultural Development Scheme, an official statement said.

In 2024-25, 30,000 farmers will get a grant of Rs 500 crore. In this, 25 per cent additional subsidy will also be given to the farmers of notified tribal areas and all small/marginal farmers, it added.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)