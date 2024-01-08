Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people have been arrested and 360 grams of smack and Rs 6.5 lakh seized from a luxury car in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday night, they said

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar said the value of the seized drug in the international market is estimated to be Rs 80 lakh.

Sheikh Ahmed and Govind Lal Meghwal have been arrested and 360 grams of smack and Rs 6.50 lakh in cash seized. Police are investigating the matter, she said. --

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)