Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Tuesday asked officials of the revenue, forest, energy and urban development departments to sort out the bottlenecks in the construction work of national highway projects in the state.

He reviewed the progress in Amritsar-Jamnagar and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor and other projects of the NHAI in a meeting of the state-level high power committee through video conference.

According to a release, 3,171 km long 51 NH projects with a cost of Rs 46,789 crore are in progress across the state.

A 637 km long highway under Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and 374 km long stretch on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be constructed in Rajasthan with a cost of Rs 11,387 crore and Rs 11,204 crore, respectively.

Arya directed the collectors of Hanumangarh and Jalore district to quickly resolve pending cases of land acquisition for Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway project with top priority.

He also instructed NHAI officials to explore the possibilities of constructing a direct highway to connect Sirohi and Jalore district headquarters.

Principal Secretary PWD Rajesh Yadav said the district collectors are being constantly interacted on various issues pertaining to Amritsar-Jamnagar and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway projects.

He informed that the issues related to land acquisition, disbursement of compensation amount against land acquisition are also under constant monitoring.

Principal secretary- revenue Anand Kumar, principal secretary- forest and environment Sreya Guha, principal secretary- urban development and housing Bhaskar Sawant and other senior officers of the public works department and NHAI attended the meeting.

