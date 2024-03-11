Ayodhya, Mar 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and other BJP MLAs, on Monday paid obeisance at the newly built Ram temple here.

After having 'darshan' of Ram Lalla at the temple, Sharma said he is overwhelmed that such a grand temple of Ram Lalla has been built.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

"I am happy to reach Ayodhya today. I had 'darshan' of Lord Ram in the tent earlier. It is great that we are having 'darshan' in the grand and divine temple," he said.

Sharma was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhanshu, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devanani, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Education Minister Dilawar.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

Other BJP MLAs from Rajasthan who visited Ayodhya included Gopal Sharma, Balmukund Acharya, Babu Singh Rathore, Deepti Maheshwari and Jogaram Patel.

Besides, two independent MLAs Priyanka Chaudhary and Chandrabhan Singh Akya were also present there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)