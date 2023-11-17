Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attacked the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that it has severely harmed the state's growth.

Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Addressing election rallies here in support of BJP candidates, Dhami said that "under the BJP's rule, Rajasthan had witnessed rapid development". However, the Congress government has stopped all the development initiatives that were launched by the BJP in the state, he alleged.

Dhami also said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's position globally has strengthened.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)