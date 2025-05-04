Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Infuriated by a couple's love marriage, the family members of a woman led a mob that vandalised and torched the house of her husband's uncle in Rajasthan's Churu district, leading to the arrest of 14 accused on Sunday, police said.

However, no one was injured in the incident that took place in Desarjar village late on Saturday night.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sanwarmal Acharya (47), in a police complaint, said that his nephew Sandeep had a love affair with Sitaram Suthar's daughter Anuradha and they got married recently.

Following this, the woman's family threatened the groom's kin, he told police, adding that as a fallout of the marriage, 35-40 people vandalised his house and set it on fire.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said Sitaram Suthar, his family members and some others took to arson on Saturday night. Taking swift action in the matter, the police arrested 14 accused on Sunday, he said.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)