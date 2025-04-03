Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A factory workers' protest in Bhilwara district turned violent after some agitators indulged in vandalism and pelted stones at police on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a yarn factory where the labourers were on a sit-in protest demanding their Diwali bonuses.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

Police said when they reached the spot, they had to use force to control the situation and detained seven people as the protest had turned violent by then.

Some protesters even pelted stones at police, and one of their vehicles was also damaged in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A workers union representative, Devendra Vaishnav, said that the workers had been demanding the bonus, which the management had not given them even after holding several rounds of talks with them.

"The factory management was not serious about addressing the issue which forced the labourers to sit on dharna today," he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Tikaram Jully, said that the incident was highly condemnable.

"The dispute over bonus demand by factory workers turning violent and attacking police is a matter of grave concern for the law and order situation in the state," he said.

"In the 15 months of 'jungle raj' of the BJP government, the situation in the state has become such that law enforcers are being attacked every day," he said.

He said that the attacks on police are a sign of administrative negligence and the government's indifference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)