Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Fuel pump stations in Rajasthan will remain shut for two days starting Sunday as the state petroleum dealers association has called for a strike demanding a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel.

The symbolic strike will begin from 6.00 am on March 10 and will continue till 6.00 am on March 12, according to Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

"The Rajasthan government has not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel despite the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Oil companies have also not increased dealer commissions for the last seven. To press for the demands, a strike has been called," Association's President Rajendra Singh Bhati said.

As part of the strike, petroleum dealers in the state will neither buy nor sell any fuel. They will also hold a demonstration in the city on Monday, the association said.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps to Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)